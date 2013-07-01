Talk Back!

Computing Thoughts

The Scala Summit in Crested Butte, August 19-21

by Bruce Eckel

July 1, 2013



Summary

This is the first iteration of an event we hope to evolve into something like The Java Posse Roundup, but with hiking and mountain biking instead of snow activities. We already have an impressive list of name-brand attendees.

We're starting simply, with a 3-day open-spaces conference (visit the conference page to find out details about open spaces) but if you come early and/or stay late there will probably be others doing the same.

Outdoor activities will happen in the morning because of the summer weather patterns (we often have clear morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon). Although many will choose to hike or mountain bike, our friend Joe goes with a group of 4-wheelers on Mondays and we can set you up with that if you're interested. There's also fly fishing, rafting, or just wandering about looking at scenery.

Don't be fooled into thinking that technical things only happen in the afternoon -- some of the most insightful conversations happen during the outdoor activities. Also, at the Roundup people often create their own workshops during the outdoor activity times.

This looks like it's going to be a great event. Go here to sign up and see some of the folks that are attending.

