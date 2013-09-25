A Hazard of Covariant Return Types and Bridge Methods

|
|
Summary
A combination of bridge methods, covariant return types and dynamic dispatch can lead to some surprising and unfortunate results.
|
This week at JavaOne, Joe Darcy pointed out to me an interesting difficulty he ran into recently when trying to change various JDK classes to use covariant return types for clone(). It turns out that changing the return type of an overridden method on a class to be more specific can break behavior compatibility for child classes which themselves had already created an override of the same method. The original discussion is on the OpenJdk Core Libs Dev mailing list. To try to make it a touch easier to follow, I'll give a bit of background, and construct a stand-alone example.
The Java language (as most OO languages) offers some flexibility when
making method calls. Given the following class[1]:
import java.util.*;
public class Wrapper {
public Collection wrap(Object o) {
List l = new ArrayList();
l.add(o);
return l;
}
}
public class WrapperClient {
public static void main(String args[]) {
Object wrappped = new Wrapper().wrap("x");
}
}
This is
the Liskov
Substitution Principal in action. While
wrap is expecting an
Object, it's fine to pass in a subtype of
Object (in this case,
String). Similarly, while the return type
of
wrapped is of type
Object, it's fine to
assign a subtype of
Object to it. As we know, Java respects this, and
makes it work. What is not as well known is exactly how Java
makes this work.
To see what is happening under the hood, we need to understand how
method calls look in the Java Virtual Machine. Rather than show
disassembled byte code the way
javap -c would, I'll
introduce a bit of pseudocode syntax. When a method is called, I'm
going to add the precise signature of the method after the method
name, in brackets. In this pseudo code, the above call to wrap now
looks like:
Object wrapped = new Wrapper().wrap[Object->Collection]("x");
The JVM honors Liskov Substution, in the sense that it is perfectly
willing to invoke
wrap[Object->Collection], even thought
the type being passed in is not
Object, but a subtype of
Object. Similarly, it's willing to assign the result of
this method invocation (declared to be a
Collection) to a
variable of type
Object, a supertype of
Collection.
There's a subtle issue here which is easy to overlook. While the JVM
honors Liskov Substution perfectly well when it comes to accepting
subtypes of what a method call or assignment operator expects, it
will not look for method signatures that would work in the
place of the signature asked for. To see this in action, recompile
Wrapper.java with the following source code:
public class Wrapper {
public Collection wrap(String o) {
Collection c = new ArrayList();
c.add(o);
return c;
}
}
If
WrapperClient is run again against the newly
compiled
Wrapper class without also
recompiling WrapperClient.java, a
NoSuchMethodError will be thrown. This is
because Wrapper is looking for a method with signature
wrap[Object->Collection], but the only wrap method
present in Wrapper is
wrap[String->Collection]. While this would be an
acceptable substitution, the JVM will not make it for us.
Prior to Java 5, overrides of a method in a subclass could not change
the return type of the method. If
WrapperChild were to
extend
Wrapper, it would only have one option for the
return type of
wrapper, namely
Collection:
import java.util.*;
public class WrapperChild extends Wrapper {
@Override
public Collection wrap(Object o) {
return super.wrap(o);
}
}
Starting in Java 5, support
for covariant
return types was introduced added. This means that we can now
subclass
WrapperChild, and override the
wrap
method to return a type more specific than
Collection:
Suppose we have code calling
import java.util.*;
public class WrapperGrandchild extends WrapperChild {
@Override
public List wrap(Object o) {
return (List) (super.wrap(o));
}
}
wrap on a variable declared
to be of type
Wrapper which is actually of
type
WrapperGrandchild. How does Java avoid
a
NoSuchMethodError? It turns out that the work is done
not by the JVM, but by javac. When
WrapperGrandchild is
compiled, a bridge method is created with the signature of the
parent
wrap method which forwards to the
new
wrap method. The resulting class looks like:
import java.util.*;
public class WrapperGrandchild extends WrapperChild {
public List wrap(Object o) {
return (List) (super.wrap[Object->Collection](o));
}
// bridge method created by javac
public Collection wrap(Object o) {
return this.wrap[Object->List].wrap(o));
}
}
Thus, a client which has an instance with declared
type
WrapperChild, but actual
type
WrapperGrandchild, can still successfully invoke
WrapperGrandchild.wrap[Object->Collection].
Now that we understand covariant overrides and bridge methods, we can
understand the problem that Joe ran into. Suppose that while
Wrapper
and
WrapperChild are distributed in the same jar,
WrapperGrandchild is distributed in a separate jar which has a
separate release schedule. Suppose further that the maintainer of
WrapperChild decides to change the signature of
its
wrap method to return
List instead
of
Collection. Because the original
Wrapper
class still is defining wrap to
return
Collection,
WrapperChild.class must
now contain a bridge method:
import java.util.*;
public class WrapperChild extends Wrapper {
public List wrap(Object o) {
return (List) (super.wrap[Object->Collection](o));
}
// bridge method created by javac
public Collection wrap(Object o) {
return this.wrap[Object->List].wrap(o));
}
}
Suppose that
WrapperGrandchild is not recompiled against
the new version of
WrapperChild. Consider what happens if
someone calls:
First, the
new WrapperGrandchild().wrap("x")
wrap[Object->List] method
on
WrapperGrandchild is invoked. This calls
super.wrap[Object->Collection] (the only signature that
was available in the first version of
WrapperChild). However,
WrapperChild's
wrap[Object->Collection] method is now a bridge method
that forwards to
wrap[Object->List]. Due to dynamic
dispatch, the most specific override
of
wrap[Object->List] is invoked. Unfortunately, this is
the orginal
wrap[Object->List] method
on
WrapperGrandchild that we first called! We now have
an infinite loop (or more precisely, a
StackOverflowError). The combination of bridge methods,
dynamic dispatch and partial recompilation has led us into a corner.
The good news is that this is a rather obscure edge case that most of us won't hit in practice. It requires three levels of inheritance for a method, with each child invoking super. It also requires a very specific combination of covariant return types at each inheritance level, and a specifc sequence of releases. The danger remains, however, especially for environments with multiple layers of dependencies which evolve on different time lines, or for widely used libraries (such as the core JDK libraries).
|Ian Robertson is an application architect at Verisk Health. He is interested in finding concise means of expression in Java without sacrificing type safety. He contributes to various open source projects, including jamon and pojomatic.
|
