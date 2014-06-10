Talk Back!

|
Artima Weblogs | Bruce Eckel's Weblog | Discuss | Email | Print | Bloggers | Previous | Next
|
Sponsored Link •
Summary
This is also a trial post on Codrspace, to see how that works as a programming blog platform
|
Advertisement
Here's the post. Codrspace has numerous nice features and I could see using it. I'm not sure how it appears on the web in terms of visibility.
Have an opinion? Be the first to post a comment about this weblog entry.
If you'd like to be notified whenever Bruce Eckel adds a new entry to his weblog, subscribe to his RSS feed.
|Bruce Eckel (www.BruceEckel.com) provides development assistance in Python with user interfaces in Flex. He is the author of Thinking in Java (Prentice-Hall, 1998, 2nd Edition, 2000, 3rd Edition, 2003, 4th Edition, 2005), the Hands-On Java Seminar CD ROM (available on the Web site), Thinking in C++ (PH 1995; 2nd edition 2000, Volume 2 with Chuck Allison, 2003), C++ Inside & Out (Osborne/McGraw-Hill 1993), among others. He's given hundreds of presentations throughout the world, published over 150 articles in numerous magazines, was a founding member of the ANSI/ISO C++ committee and speaks regularly at conferences.
|
Sponsored Links