Talk Back!

by Bruce Eckel

July 15, 2014



Summary

A friend asked if I'd tried Ghost. I know of it, but it's confusing about what it can do.

Here it says there's no syntax coloring support for code yet. But Jeff Atwood moved to it. However, I've seen no code listings on his blog since he switched, so that doesn't bode well.

The Ghost roadmap doesn't even mention plugins yet. Elsewhere they say plugins are necessary for code listings. When Ghost supports code listings, perhaps, but right now it doesn't look like it's for programmers.

