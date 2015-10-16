Talk Back!

|
|
Summary
The 3.0.0 release of ScalaTest is coming soon. It is a major release with significant new features. In this post, I give a preview of the new features, and ask for feedback.
|
This week I released ScalaTest and Scalactic 3.0.0-M10 for Scala 2.10 and 2.11 and Scala.js 0.9.5. If you have time please try this release out on your projects and post feedback to scalatest-users@googlegroups.com or the ScalaTest gitter channel. Here's the dependency for an sbt build:
libraryDependencies += "org.scalatest" %% "scalatest" % "3.0.0-M10" % "test"
The main new feature of ScalaTest 3.0 is Scala.js support. We support all aspects of ScalaTest that can reasonably work on Scala.js. A few features are missing, such as the
have and
be matchers that take symbols--for example,
bird should have ('color(blue))--and the
Spec trait, which use reflection. These continue to work on the JVM as before. Other than a few such features that don't make sense or aren't possible on Scala.js, all of ScalaTest is available for testing Scala.js applications.
ScalaTest is the most full-featured test framework available on Scala.js. Its ability to run in both worlds means you test code that you run both on the JVM and on JavaScript with tests that you run both on the JVM and JavaScript.
Another major new feature in ScalaTest 3.0, which was in great part motivated by Scala.js, is async testing styles. ScalaTest 3.0 will offer an async flavor of each style trait in which tests are functions registered at construction time. For example in addition to
FunSuite, there's now an
AsyncFunSuite. In addition to
FeatureSpec, there's now an
AsyncFeatureSpec, and so on for the other test-as-function styles. The difference between
FunSuite and
AsyncFunSuite is that in
FunSuite, the result type of a test is "
Assertion", whereas in
AsyncFunSuite, it is
Future[Assertion].
Assertion is a type alias, new in 3.0, for
org.scalatest.Succeeded.type, the type of the
Succeeded singleton.
Succeeded was added in ScalaTest 2.0 to represent a successful test
Outcome. In 2.0 ScalaTest's
withFixture method signature was modified to take a test function with result type
Outcome as its parameter and to return an
Outcome itself. This allows users to execute shared code at the beginning and/or end of a test, execute test bodies multiple times, or change the outcome of tests under certain condition--all without needing to catch exceptions. In 3.0, all the assertions and matcher expressions have been changed to return the
Succeeded singleton instead of the
Unit value singleton, which was the result in ScalaTest 1.x and 2.x. They still throw the same exceptions when a problem is detected, but when they succeed they return a different singleton object. I expect this change break no existing code in practice, because in earlier versions of ScalaTest the result type of tests was
Unit or
Any, essentially, and so any result of an assertion or matcher expression was normally ignored. Here's an example from the REPL using 3.0.0-M10:
scala> val x = 1 x: Int = 1 scala> assert(x > 0) res0: org.scalatest.Assertion = Succeeded scala> assert(x == 0) org.scalatest.exceptions.TestFailedException: 1 did not equal 0 at org.scalatest.Assertions$class.newAssertionFailedException(Assertions.scala:507) at org.scalatest.Matchers$.newAssertionFailedException(Matchers.scala:7743) at org.scalatest.Assertions$AssertionsHelper.macroAssert(Assertions.scala:472) ... 43 elided scala> x should be > 0 res2: org.scalatest.Assertion = Succeeded scala> x shouldEqual 0 org.scalatest.exceptions.TestFailedException: 1 did not equal 0 at org.scalatest.MatchersHelper$.newTestFailedException(MatchersHelper.scala:148) at org.scalatest.MatchersHelper$.indicateFailure(MatchersHelper.scala:358) at org.scalatest.Matchers$AnyShouldWrapper.shouldEqual(Matchers.scala:6792) ... 43 elided
You write traditional (synchronous) tests just like you always did, and all existing code should compile and run exactly as before, but in async styles you must return from your tests a
Future[Assertion]. The purpose of async styles is to allow you to write tests in a non-blocking manner. On the JVM this enables you to write tests consistently with production code in reactive frameworks like Akka and Play. On Scala.js it enables testing asynchronous code that would not otherwise be possible to test using ScalaTest blocking constructs (like
ScalaFutures), because in JavaScript you *can't* block.
In an async test you work in futures. Given, for example, a
Future[Int] that has been returned by some code under test, you can map an assertion onto it like this:
scala> import scala.concurrent.Future import scala.concurrent.Future scala> import scala.concurrent.ExecutionContext.Implicits.global import scala.concurrent.ExecutionContext.Implicits.global scala> val fut = Future { 1 } fut: scala.concurrent.Future[Int] = scala.concurrent.impl.Promise$DefaultPromise@52c293d0 scala> fut map { x => x should be > 0 } res4: scala.concurrent.Future[org.scalatest.Assertion] = scala.concurrent.impl.Promise$DefaultPromise@1ca1e995
This value of type
Future[Assertion] you can return to ScalaTest by leaving it as the result of your async test. When that future completes, the test will either succeed or fail. This future assertion would result in a successful test:
scala> res4.value res5: Option[scala.util.Try[org.scalatest.Assertion]] = Some(Success(Succeeded))
Here's one that would result in a failed test:
scala> fut map { x => x shouldEqual 0 } res6: scala.concurrent.Future[org.scalatest.Assertion] = scala.concurrent.impl.Promise$DefaultPromise@18daf92c scala> res6.value res7: Option[scala.util.Try[org.scalatest.Assertion]] = Some(Failure(org.scalatest.exceptions.TestFailedException: 1 did not equal 0))
You can include non-async tests that result in
Assertion in an async style alongside your tests that result in
Future[Assertion]. The final expression of such tests will be converted to a
Future[Assertion] that has already succeeded. At run time, the test will either throw an exception or return that successful
Future[Assertion].
The traditional styles like
FunSuite and
FeatureSpec also have changed the test result type. In ScalaTest 1.x and 2.x the result type of tests was
Unit. In 3.0 it will be
Assertion. However, we have a trait named
Compatibility that is currently in effect by default that provides an implicit conversion from
Any to
Assertion. This will keep all old code working by providing a kind of value discarding similar to what the compiler does for
Unit. The
Compatibility "registration policy" offers convenience if you're using 3rd party tools that provide assertion syntax the returns the
Unit value, such ask Akka's testkit of any of several Java mocking frameworks. If you prefer more type safety, you can mix in trait
Safety, which will hide that
Any => Assertion implicit. Any type errors you get you can fix by ending your test with
Succeeded, or what I will recommend, simply
succeed. The "
succeed" construct is a new one in ScalaTest 3.0 that returns the
Succeeded singleton.
scala> succeed res8: org.scalatest.Succeeded.type = Succeeded
One issue I would like to hear user's opinions on is whether
Compatibility or
Safety should be the default. My feeling is that safety should be the default in async styles, because no prior code exists that would break, and I fear
Compatibility might be error prone when futures are involved. If safety (
AsyncSafety actually) is the default in async styles, then I am thinking
Safety should be the default in traditional styles for consistency. That would break a lot of code, so I'd do that through a long deprecation cycle. But still it would require everyone to either mix in
Compatibility into their base classes, if they have base classes, or actually fix the type errors one way or another. To give you one example of the kind of type error you might encounter, ScalaTest's
intercept construct, if it appears last in a test body, would give a type error because its result type is
Throwable, not
Assertion, because it returns the caught exception if the assertion succeeds.
scala> intercept[IndexOutOfBoundsException] { "hi".charAt(-1) } res9: IndexOutOfBoundsException = java.lang.StringIndexOutOfBoundsException: String index out of range: -1
You could fix this type error by placing "
succeed" after
intercept, but we added a new construct to
Assertions in ScalaTest 3.0 called
assertThrows, which has the same behavior as
intercept except it returns the
Succeeded singleton. So you could instead replace
intercept with
assertThrows:
scala> assertThrows[IndexOutOfBoundsException] { "hi".charAt(-1) } res10: org.scalatest.Assertion = Succeeded
That could end up being quite being quite a few changes to get rid of deprecation warnings, so please give your opinions on
whether
Compatibility or
Safety should be the default.
The
BeforeAndAfter,
BeforeAndAfterEach, and
BeforeAndAfterEachTestData traits do work with async styles, but you will need to
synchronize access to shared mutable state between "before" and "after" code and test code. So I will recommend people
override
withAsyncFixture by default instead. The
withAsyncFixture method takes a test function that returns a
Future[Outcome] and
itself returns
Future[Outcome]. You can execute "beginning-of-test" code before invoking the test function, then map
"end-of-test" code onto the returned
Future[Outcome], or just register the end-of-test code as a call back to be executed
when the future completes.
Although tests in async styles run assertions in futures, by default tests will execute one at a time in order. The second test won't start until
the first test completes. The third test won't start until the second test completes, and so on. If you want the async tests to run in
parallel, you mix in
ParallelTestExecution to the test class, just as with traditional styles.
ScalaTest 3.0.0-M10 has a handful of deprecations compared to the current, 2.x release, but should only have two breaking
changes. First, one of the overloaded "thread" methods in
Conductor would no longer overload after changing the result type of
tests to
Assertion. It has been renamed to
threadNamed in 3.0. I will likely release a 2.2.x version of ScalaTest with that deprecated prior to the 3.0 final release. Also, if someone
had been invoking the
whenCompleted method of
Status, that now takes a
Try[Boolean] => Unit instead of just a
Boolean => Unit. Otherwise no
existing ScalaTest 2.x code should break (so long as you clear all
deprecation warnings before upgrading). Please let me know if you see a breakage when trying 3.0.0-M10 in your projects.
Thanks and happy testing.
|Bill Venners is president of Artima, Inc., publisher of Artima Developer (www.artima.com). He is author of the book, Inside the Java Virtual Machine, a programmer-oriented survey of the Java platform's architecture and internals. His popular columns in JavaWorld magazine covered Java internals, object-oriented design, and Jini. Active in the Jini Community since its inception, Bill led the Jini Community's ServiceUI project, whose ServiceUI API became the de facto standard way to associate user interfaces to Jini services. Bill is also the lead developer and designer of ScalaTest, an open source testing tool for Scala and Java developers, and coauthor with Martin Odersky and Lex Spoon of the book, Programming in Scala.
|
