At the JavaOne 2010 conference in San Francisco, Gil Tene, CTO of Azul Systems, discusses their pauseless garbage collector. In this interview, he explains the pauseless collection algorithm.

Sponsored Links

The Next Big JVM Language 62 comments by Bill Venners, September 23, 2010, At the JavaOne 2010 conference in San Francisco, Stephen Colebourne, member of technical staff at OpenGamma and project lead of the Joda Time open source API, gave a talk entitled "The Next Big JVM Language." In this short interview, he reveals what he thinks the next big language could be.

From JavaOne 2009: Load-Testing Clustered Applications 4 comments by Frank Sommers, June 10, 2009, In this interview with Artima, Terracotta co-founder Ari Zilka discusses various techniques to load-test a stateful application on a cluster, highlights features of the open-source Terracotta clustering environment that make such load-testing simpler, and talks about managing heavily disk-bound workloads.

The Jamon Templating Engine 2 comments by Bill Venners, January 28, 2009, In this interview, Ian Robertson, co-maintainer of the Jamon text template engine, discusses why he feels static typing is useful in a template engine.

Large JVM Memory and Garbage Collection 7 comments by Frank Sommers, May 29, 2008, Although physical RAM is inexpensive, allocating large of amounts of memory to a JVM instance is not generally a good idea, says Azul Systems' CTO Gil Tene in this interview with Artima. Tene shows how recent research in garbage collection and JVM implementation helps overcome the JVM's memory barrier, resulting in new types of applications.

JavaScript and PHP Support in NetBeans 6.1 2 comments by Frank Sommers, May 22, 2008, Continuing its tradition of providing support for an increasing number of languages and environments, NetBeans 6.1 introduces advanced JavaScript and PHP features. In this interview with Artima, Sun NetBeans evangelist Gregg Sporar discusses JavaScript and PHP support, such as refactoring and intelligent code completion.

Testing Multithreaded Java Code 1 comment by Frank Sommers, May 21, 2008, In this interview from JavaOne 2008, Coverity chief scientist Andy Chou discusses why traditional unit tests don't often help in uncovering concurrency-related errors, and why a combination of static and dynamic analysis yields better results when testing multithreaded code.

The Asynchronous Web 2 comments by Frank Sommers, May 19, 2008, Ajax applications depend on asynchronous interaction between client and server. In this interview with Artima, ICEsoft's Stephen Maryka describes a potentially more transforming asynchronicity where updates are pushed to the client without the user having to request those updates.

Sources of Java Errors 29 comments by Frank Sommers, May 16, 2008, The Java VM shields most developers from having to think about the memory-management aspects their Java objects, but it does not completely manage other types of resources automatically, says Gwyn Fisher, CTO of Klockwork in this interview with Artima. Great Java developers learn to understand what the JVM does, and does not do, for their objects.

Visualizing Cluster-Based Applications Submit comment by Frank Sommers, May 14, 2008, Detecting concurrency-related bugs and performance bottlenecks is hard, especially on clusters consisting of a large number of nodes. In an interview with Artima, Terracotta co-founder and CTO Ari Zilka explains the importance of visualization in cluster-based applications, and introduces Terracotta's open-source cluster visualizer tool.