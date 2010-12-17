|
by Bill Venners, December 17, 2010, 14 comments
At the JavaOne 2010 conference in San Francisco, Gil Tene, CTO of Azul Systems, discusses their pauseless garbage collector. In this interview, he explains the pauseless collection algorithm.
by Bill Venners, September 23, 2010, 62 comments
At the JavaOne 2010 conference in San Francisco, Stephen Colebourne, member of technical staff at OpenGamma and project lead of the Joda Time open source API, gave a talk entitled "The Next Big JVM Language." In this short interview, he reveals what he thinks the next big language could be.
by Frank Sommers, June 11, 2009, 30 comments
In this interview with Artima, Gwyn Fisher, CEO of Klocwork, describes cases where well-known Java APIs work differently based on deployment platform, and how well-defined type systems can make resource management more reliable.
by Frank Sommers, June 10, 2009, 4 comments
In this interview with Artima, Terracotta co-founder Ari Zilka discusses various techniques to load-test a stateful application on a cluster, highlights features of the open-source Terracotta clustering environment that make such load-testing simpler, and talks about managing heavily disk-bound workloads.
by Frank Sommers, June 2, 2009, 1 comment
In this interview with Artima, Rodney Carvalho, founder or ScrumNinja, shares his experiences withe Scrum, an agile development methodology.
by Frank Sommers, June 2, 2009, 1 comment
In this interview with Artima, Gil Tene, CTO and co-founder of Azul Systems, explains why Java applications typically use only a few gigabytes of memory, out of possibly tens of gigabytes available on commodity servers.
by Martin Odersky, Lex Spoon, and Bill Venners, June 1, 2009, 45 comments
This article describes a technique for overriding the equals method in Java that preserves the contract of equals even when subclassses of concrete classes add new fields.
by Frank Sommers, May 18, 2009, 1 comment
In this interview with Artima, Anil Channappa, product manager for Adobe's open-source BlazeDS project, discusses various ways to arrange data communication between a Flex client running in the Flash Player and server-side frameworks, such as Spring.
by Bill Venners, January 28, 2009, 2 comments
In this interview, Ian Robertson, co-maintainer of the Jamon text template engine, discusses why he feels static typing is useful in a template engine.
by Frank Sommers, June 2, 2008, 27 comments
Dmitry Jemerov is a lead developer on JetBrains' IntelliJ IDEA. In this wide-ranging interview with Artima, Jemerov discusses the main focus areas for the upcoming IntelliJ 8 release, as well as his views on IntelliJ's support for Flex and Scala.
by Frank Sommers, May 29, 2008, 7 comments
Although physical RAM is inexpensive, allocating large of amounts of memory to a JVM instance is not generally a good idea, says Azul Systems' CTO Gil Tene in this interview with Artima. Tene shows how recent research in garbage collection and JVM implementation helps overcome the JVM's memory barrier, resulting in new types of applications.
by Frank Sommers, May 22, 2008, 2 comments
Continuing its tradition of providing support for an increasing number of languages and environments, NetBeans 6.1 introduces advanced JavaScript and PHP features. In this interview with Artima, Sun NetBeans evangelist Gregg Sporar discusses JavaScript and PHP support, such as refactoring and intelligent code completion.
by Frank Sommers, May 21, 2008, 1 comment
In this interview from JavaOne 2008, Coverity chief scientist Andy Chou discusses why traditional unit tests don't often help in uncovering concurrency-related errors, and why a combination of static and dynamic analysis yields better results when testing multithreaded code.
by Frank Sommers, May 19, 2008, 2 comments
Ajax applications depend on asynchronous interaction between client and server. In this interview with Artima, ICEsoft's Stephen Maryka describes a potentially more transforming asynchronicity where updates are pushed to the client without the user having to request those updates.
by Frank Sommers, May 16, 2008, 29 comments
The Java VM shields most developers from having to think about the memory-management aspects their Java objects, but it does not completely manage other types of resources automatically, says Gwyn Fisher, CTO of Klockwork in this interview with Artima. Great Java developers learn to understand what the JVM does, and does not do, for their objects.
by Frank Sommers, May 14, 2008, Submit comment
Detecting concurrency-related bugs and performance bottlenecks is hard, especially on clusters consisting of a large number of nodes. In an interview with Artima, Terracotta co-founder and CTO Ari Zilka explains the importance of visualization in cluster-based applications, and introduces Terracotta's open-source cluster visualizer tool.
by Frank Sommers, May 9, 2008, 5 comments
Object-oriented databases complement relational databases in important ways, says Anat Gafni, VP of Engineering at db4objects, the company behind the open-source object database db4o. In this interview with Artima, Gafni explains how OO databases support agile development, and how they co-exist with relational databases in an enterprise.