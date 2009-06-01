Commmon equality pitfalls

|
|
|
Summary
This article describes a technique for overriding the
equalsmethod that preserves the contract of
equalseven when subclassses of concrete classes add new fields.
In Item 8 of Effective Java1, Josh Bloch describes the difficulty of preserving the
equals contract when subclassing
as a “fundamental problem of equivalence relations in object-oriented languages.” Bloch writes:
There is no way to extend an instantiable class and add a value component while preserving the equals contract, unless you are willing to forgo the benefits of object-oriented abstraction.
Chapter 28 of Programming in Scala shows an approach that allows subclasses to extend an instantiable class, add a value component,
and nevertheless preserve the
equals contract. Although in the technique is described in the book in the context of defining Scala classes, it
is also applicable to classes defined in Java. In this article, we present the technique using text adapted from the relevant section of
Programming in Scala, but with the code examples translated from Scala into Java.
Class
java.lang.Object defines an
equals method, which subclasses may override.
Unfortunately, it turns out that writing
a correct equality method is surprisingly difficult in object-oriented
languages. In fact, after studying a large body of Java code, the authors of a 2007 paper concluded that
almost all implementations of
equals methods are faulty.2
This is problematic, because equality is at the basis of many other things. For one, a faulty equality method for a type
C might mean
that you cannot reliably put an object of type
C in a
collection. You might have two elements
elem1,
elem2 of type
C that are equal, i.e., “
elem1.equals(elem2)” yields
true. Nevertheless,
with commonly occurring faulty implementations of the
equals method,
you could still see behavior like the following:
Set<C> hashSet = new java.util.HashSet<C>(); hashSet.add(elem1); hashSet.contains(elem2); // returns false!
Here are four common pitfalls3
that can cause inconsistent behavior when overriding
equals:
equals with the wrong signature.
equals without also changing
hashCode.
equals in terms of mutable fields.
equals as an equivalence relation.
These four pitfalls are discussed in the remainder of this section.
equals with the wrong signature.
Consider adding an equality method to the following class of simple points:
public class Point { private final int x; private final int y; public Point(int x, int y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; } public int getX() { return x; } public int getY() { return y; } // ... }
A seemingly obvious, but wrong way would be to define it like this:
// An utterly wrong definition of equals public boolean equals(Point other) { return (this.getX() == other.getX() && this.getY() == other.getY()); }
What's wrong with this method? At first glance, it seems to work OK:
Point p1 = new Point(1, 2); Point p2 = new Point(1, 2); Point q = new Point(2, 3); System.out.println(p1.equals(p2)); // prints true System.out.println(p1.equals(q)); // prints false
However, trouble starts once you start putting points into a collection:
import java.util.HashSet; HashSet<Point> coll = new HashSet<Point>(); coll.add(p1); System.out.println(coll.contains(p2)); // prints false
How can it be that
coll does not contain
p2, even though
p1 was added to
it, and
p1 and
p2 are equal objects? The reason becomes clear
in the following interaction, where the precise type of one of the compared points is masked. Define
p2a as an alias of
p2, but with type
Object instead of
Point:
Object p2a = p2;
Now, were you to repeat the first comparison, but with the alias
p2a instead of
p2, you would get:
System.out.println(p1.equals(p2a)); // prints false
What went wrong? In fact, the version of
equals given previously does not override
the standard method
equals, because its type is different. Here is the
type of the
equals method as it is defined in the root class
Object:
public boolean equals(Object other)
Because the
equals method in
Point takes a
Point instead of
an
Object as an argument, it does not override
equals in
Object. Instead, it is just an overloaded alternative.
Overloading in Java is resolved by the static type of the
argument, not the run-time type. So as long as the static type of the
argument is
Point, the
equals method in
Point is
called. However, once the static argument is of type
Object, the
equals method in
Object is called instead.
This method has
not been overridden, so it is still implemented by comparing object identity. That's why the
comparison “
p1.equals(p2a)” yields
false even though points
p1
and
p2a have the same
x and
y values. That's also why the
contains method
in
HashSet returned
false. Since that method operates on generic sets, it calls
the generic
equals method in
Object instead of the overloaded variant in
Point.
A better
equals method is the following:
// A better definition, but still not perfect @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof Point) { Point that = (Point) other; result = (this.getX() == that.getX() && this.getY() == that.getY()); } return result; }
Now
equals has the correct type. It takes a value of type
Object
as parameter and it yields a
boolean result. The implementation of
this method uses
instanceof and a cast.
It first tests whether the
other
object is also of type
Point. If it is, it compares the
coordinates of the two points and returns the result. Otherwise the result is
false.
equals without also changing
hashCode
If you repeat the comparison of
p1 and
p2a with the latest
definition of
Point defined previously, you will get
true, as
expected.
However, if you repeat
the
HashSet.contains test, you will probably still get
false:
Point p1 = new Point(1, 2); Point p2 = new Point(1, 2); HashSet<Point> coll = new HashSet<Point>(); coll.add(p1); System.out.println(coll.contains(p2)); // prints false (probably)
In fact, this outcome is not 100% certain.
You might also get
true from the experiment. If you do,
you can try with some other points with coordinates 1 and
2. Eventually, you'll get one which is not contained in the set.
What goes wrong here is that
Point redefined
equals without
also redefining
hashCode.
Note that the collection in the example above is a
HashSet. This
means elements of the collection are put in “hash buckets”
determined by their hash code. The
contains test first determines
a hash bucket to look in and then compares the given elements with all
elements in that bucket. Now, the last version of class
Point
did redefine
equals, but it did not at the same time redefine
hashCode. So
hashCode is still what it was in its version in
class
Object: some transformation of the address of the allocated object.
The hash codes of
p1 and
p2 are almost certainly different, even
though the fields of both points are the same. Different hash codes
mean with high probability different hash buckets in the set. The
contains test will look for a matching element in the bucket which
corresponds to
p2's hash code. In most cases, point
p1 will be
in another bucket, so it will never be found.
p1 and
p2 might
also end up by chance in the same hash bucket. In that case the test
would return
true.
The problem was that the last implementation of
Point
violated the contract on
hashCode as defined for class
Object:
If two objects are equal according to the
equals(Object)method, then calling the
hashCodemethod on each of the two objects must produce the same integer result.
In fact, it's well known in Java that
hashCode and
equals should always
be redefined together. Furthermore,
hashCode may only depend on fields that
equals depends on. For the
Point class, the following would be a suitable
definition of
hashCode:
public class Point { private final int x; private final int y; public Point(int x, int y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; } public int getX() { return x; } public int getY() { return y; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof Point) { Point that = (Point) other; result = (this.getX() == that.getX() && this.getY() == that.getY()); } return result; } @Override public int hashCode() { return (41 * (41 + getX()) + getY()); } }
This is just one of many possible implementations of
hashCode. Adding the constant
41 to one integer field
x, multiplying the result with the prime
number
41, and adding to that result the other integer field
y gives a reasonable
distribution of hash codes at a low cost in running time and code size.
Adding
hashCode fixes the problems of equality when defining classes like
Point.
However, there are still other trouble spots to watch out
for.
equals in terms of mutable fields
Consider the following slight variation of class
Point:
public class Point { private int x; private int y; public Point(int x, int y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; } public int getX() { return x; } public int getY() { return y; } public void setX(int x) { // Problematic this.x = x; } public void setY(int y) { this.y = y; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof Point) { Point that = (Point) other; result = (this.getX() == that.getX() && this.getY() == that.getY()); } return result; } @Override public int hashCode() { return (41 * (41 + getX()) + getY()); } }
The only difference is that the fields
x and
y are no longer final, and
two
set methods have been added that allow clients to change the
x and
y values.
The
equals and
hashCode methods are now defined
in terms of these mutable fields, so their results change when the fields change.
This can have strange effects once you put points in collections:
Point p = new Point(1, 2); HashSet<Point> coll = new HashSet<Point>(); coll.add(p); System.out.println(coll.contains(p)); // prints true
Now, if you change a field in point
p, does the collection
still contain the point? We'll try it:
p.setX(p.getX() + 1); System.out.println(coll.contains(p)); // prints false (probably)
This looks strange. Where did
p go? More strangeness results if you check whether the
iterator of the set contains
p:
Iterator<Point> it = coll.iterator(); boolean containedP = false; while (it.hasNext()) { Point nextP = it.next(); if (nextP.equals(p)) { containedP = true; break; } } System.out.println(containedP); // prints true
So here's a set that does not contain
p, yet
p is among the elements of the set!
What happened, of course, is that after the change to the
x field, the point
p ended
up in the wrong hash bucket of the set
coll. That is, its original hash bucket
no longer corresponded to the new value of its hash code.
In a manner of speaking, the point
p “dropped out of sight”
in the set
coll even though it still belonged to its elements.
The lesson to be drawn from this example is that when
equals and
hashCode depend on mutable state, it may cause problems for
users. If they put such objects into collections, they
have to be careful never to modify the depended-on state, and this is tricky.
If
you need a comparison that takes the current state of an object into
account, you should usually name it something else, not
equals.
Considering the last definition of
Point, it would have been
preferable to omit a redefinition of
hashCode and to name the
comparison method
equalContents, or some other name different from
equals.
Point would then have inherited the default
implementation of
equals and
hashCode. So
p would have stayed
locatable in
coll even after the modification to its
x
field.
equals as an equivalence relation
The contract of the
equals method in
Object specifies that
equals must
implement an equivalence relation on non-
null objects:
- It is reflexive: for any non-null value
x, the expression
x.equals(x)should return
true.
It is symmetric: for any non-null values
xand
y,
x.equals(y)should return
trueif and only if
y.equals(x)returns
true.
It is transitive: for any non-null values
x,
y, and
z, if
x.equals(y)returns
trueand
y.equals(z)returns
true, then
x.equals(z)should return
true.
It is consistent: for any non-null values
xand
y, multiple invocations of
x.equals(y)should consistently return
trueor consistently return
false, provided no information used in equals comparisons on the objects is modified.
For any non-null value
x,
x.equals(null)should return
false.
The definition of
equals developed so far for class
Point satisfies
the contract for
equals. However, things become more complicated once
subclasses are considered. Say there is a subclass
ColoredPoint of
Point that adds a field
color of type
Color.
Assume
Color is defined as an enum:
public enum Color { RED, ORANGE, YELLOW, GREEN, BLUE, INDIGO, VIOLET; }
ColoredPoint overrides
equals to take the new
color field into account:
public class ColoredPoint extends Point { // Problem: equals not symmetric private final Color color; public ColoredPoint(int x, int y, Color color) { super(x, y); this.color = color; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof ColoredPoint) { ColoredPoint that = (ColoredPoint) other; result = (this.color.equals(that.color) && super.equals(that)); } return result; } }
This is what many programmers would likely write.
Note that in this case,
class
ColoredPoint
need not override
hashCode. Because the new definition of
equals
on
ColoredPoint
is stricter than the overridden definition in
Point (meaning it equates fewer pairs of objects), the contract for
hashCode stays
valid. If two colored points are equal, they must have the same coordinates, so their hash codes are guaranteed to be equal as well.
Taking the class
ColoredPoint by itself, its definition of
equals looks OK.
However, the contract for
equals is broken once points and colored points are mixed. Consider:
Point p = new Point(1, 2); ColoredPoint cp = new ColoredPoint(1, 2, Color.RED); System.out.println(p.equals(cp)); // prints true System.out.println(cp.equals(p)); // prints false
The comparison “
p equals cp” invokes
p's
equals method, which
is defined in class
Point. This method only takes into account the
coordinates of the two points. Consequently, the comparison yields
true. On the other hand, the comparison “
cp equals p” invokes
cp's
equals method, which is defined in class
ColoredPoint. This method returns
false, because
p is not a
ColoredPoint. So the relation defined by
equals is not
symmetric.
The loss in symmetry can have unexpected consequences for collections. Here's an example:
Set<Point> hashSet1 = new java.util.HashSet<Point>(); hashSet1.add(p); System.out.println(hashSet1.contains(cp)); // prints false Set<Point> hashSet2 = new java.util.HashSet<Point>(); hashSet2.add(cp); System.out.println(hashSet2.contains(p)); // prints true
So even though
p and
cp are equal, one
contains test succeeds
whereas the other one fails.
How can you change the definition of
equals so that it becomes symmetric?
Essentially there are two ways. You can either make the relation more general or
more strict. Making it more general means that a pair of two objects,
a and
b,
is taken to be equal if either comparing
a with
b or comparing
b with
a
yields
true. Here's code that does this:
public class ColoredPoint extends Point { // Problem: equals not transitive private final Color color; public ColoredPoint(int x, int y, Color color) { super(x, y); this.color = color; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof ColoredPoint) { ColoredPoint that = (ColoredPoint) other; result = (this.color.equals(that.color) && super.equals(that)); } else if (other instanceof Point) { Point that = (Point) other; result = that.equals(this); } return result; } }
The new definition of
equals in
ColoredPoint checks one more case than the old one:
If the
other object is
a
Point but not a
ColoredPoint, the method forwards to the
equals method
of
Point. This has the desired effect of making
equals symmetric. Now,
both “
cp.equals(p)” and “
p.equals(cp)” result in
true.
However, the contract for
equals is still broken. Now the problem is that
the new relation is no longer transitive! Here's a sequence of statements
that demonstrates this. Define a point and two colored points of different colors, all at the same position:
ColoredPoint redP = new ColoredPoint(1, 2, Color.RED); ColoredPoint blueP = new ColoredPoint(1, 2, Color.BLUE);
Taken individually,
redp is equal to
p and
p is equal to
bluep:
System.out.println(redP.equals(p)); // prints true System.out.println(p.equals(blueP)); // prints true
However, comparing
redP and
blueP yields
false:
System.out.println(redP.equals(blueP)); // prints false
Hence, the transitivity clause of
equals's contract is violated.
Making the
equals relation more general seems to lead to a dead end.
We'll try to make it stricter instead. One way to make
equals stricter is
to always treat objects of different classes as different. That could be achieved by
modifying the
equals methods in classes
Point and
ColoredPoint.
In class
Point, you
could add an extra comparison that checks whether the run-time class of the other
Point is exactly the same
as this
Point's class, as follows:
// A technically valid, but unsatisfying, equals method public class Point { private final int x; private final int y; public Point(int x, int y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; } public int getX() { return x; } public int getY() { return y; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof Point) { Point that = (Point) other; result = (this.getX() == that.getX() && this.getY() == that.getY() && this.getClass().equals(that.getClass())); } return result; } @Override public int hashCode() { return (41 * (41 + getX()) + getY()); } }
You can then revert class
ColoredPoint's implementation back to the version that previously had violated the
symmetry requirement:4
public class ColoredPoint extends Point { // No longer violates symmetry requirement private final Color color; public ColoredPoint(int x, int y, Color color) { super(x, y); this.color = color; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof ColoredPoint) { ColoredPoint that = (ColoredPoint) other; result = (this.color.equals(that.color) && super.equals(that)); } return result; } }
Here, an instance of class
Point
is considered to be equal to some other instance of the same class only if
the objects have the same coordinates and they have the same run-time class,
meaning
.getClass() on either object returns the same value.
The new definitions satisfy symmetry and transitivity because now every
comparison between objects of different classes yields
false. So a colored point can never be equal to a point. This
convention looks reasonable, but one could argue that the new
definition is too strict.
Consider the following slightly roundabout way to define
a point at coordinates
(1, 2):
Point pAnon = new Point(1, 1) { @Override public int getY() { return 2; } };
Is
pAnon equal to
p?
The answer is no because the
java.lang.Class objects associated with
p and
pAnon are different. For
p it is
Point, whereas for
pAnon it
is an anonymous subclass of
Point. But clearly,
pAnon is just
another point at coordinates
(1, 2). It does not seem reasonable
to treat it as being different from
p.
canEqual method
So it seems we are stuck. Is there a sane way to redefine equality on
several levels of the class hierarchy while keeping its contract? In
fact, there is such a way, but it requires one more method to redefine
together with
equals and
hashCode. The idea is that as soon as a
class redefines
equals (and
hashCode), it should also explicitly
state that objects of this class are never equal to objects of some
superclass that implement a different equality method. This is
achieved by adding a method
canEqual to every class that redefines
equals.
Here's the method's signature:
public boolean canEqual(Object other)
The method should return
true if the
other object is an instance of the class in which
canEqual is (re)defined,
false otherwise. It is called from
equals to make sure
that the objects are comparable both ways. Here is a new (and final) implementation of class
Point along these lines:
public class Point { private final int x; private final int y; public Point(int x, int y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; } public int getX() { return x; } public int getY() { return y; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof Point) { Point that = (Point) other; result = (that.canEqual(this) && this.getX() == that.getX() && this.getY() == that.getY()); } return result; } @Override public int hashCode() { return (41 * (41 + getX()) + getY()); } public boolean canEqual(Object other) { return (other instanceof Point); } }
The
equals method in this version of class
Point contains the
additional requirement that
the other object can equal this one, as determined by
the
canEqual method. The implementation of
canEqual in
Point states that all instances of
Point can be equal.
Here's the corresponding implementation of
ColoredPoint:
public class ColoredPoint extends Point { // No longer violates symmetry requirement private final Color color; public ColoredPoint(int x, int y, Color color) { super(x, y); this.color = color; } @Override public boolean equals(Object other) { boolean result = false; if (other instanceof ColoredPoint) { ColoredPoint that = (ColoredPoint) other; result = (that.canEqual(this) && this.color.equals(that.color) && super.equals(that)); } return result; } @Override public int hashCode() { return (41 * super.hashCode() + color.hashCode()); } @Override public boolean canEqual(Object other) { return (other instanceof ColoredPoint); } }
It can be shown that the new definition of
Point and
ColoredPoint keeps the contract of
equals. Equality is symmetric
and transitive. Comparing a
Point to a
ColoredPoint always
yields
false. Indeed, for any point
p and colored point
cp,
“
p.equals(cp)” will return
false because
“
cp.canEqual(p)” will return
false. The reverse comparison, “
cp.equals(p)”,
will also return
false, because
p is not a
ColoredPoint, so
the first
instanceof check in the body of
equals in
ColoredPoint will fail.
On the other hand, instances of different subclasses of
Point can
be equal, as long as none of the classes redefines the equality
method. For instance, with the new class definitions, the comparison of
p and
pAnon would yield true. Here are some examples:
Point p = new Point(1, 2); ColoredPoint cp = new ColoredPoint(1, 2, Color.INDIGO); Point pAnon = new Point(1, 1) { @Override public int getY() { return 2; } }; Set<Point> coll = new java.util.HashSet<Point>(); coll.add(p); System.out.println(coll.contains(p)); // prints true System.out.println(coll.contains(cp)); // prints false System.out.println(coll.contains(pAnon)); // prints true
These examples demonstrate that if a superclass
equals implementation defines and calls
canEqual, then programmers
who implement subclasses can decide whether or not their subclasses may be equal to instances of the superclass.
Because
ColoredPoint overrides
canEqual, for example, a colored point may never be equal to a plain-old point. But because
the anonymous subclass referenced from
pAnon does not override
canEqual, its instance can be
equal to a
Point instance.
One potential criticism of the
canEqual approach is that it violates the Liskov Substitution
Principle (LSP). For example, the technique of implementing
equals by comparing run-time classes, which
led to the inability
to define a subclass whose instances can equal instances of the superclass,
has been described as a violation of the LSP.5
The reasoning is that the LSP states you should be able to use (substitute) a
subclass instance where a superclass instance is required. In the previous example, however,
“
coll.contains(cp)” returned
false even though
cp's
x and
y values matched those of
the point in the collection. Thus it may seem like a violation of the LSP, because
you can't use a
ColoredPoint here where a
Point is expected. We believe this is the wrong interpretation,
though, because the LSP doesn't require that a subclass behaves identically to its superclass, just that it
behaves in a way that fulfills the contract of its superclass.
The problem with writing an
equals method that compares run-time classes is not that it violates the LSP, but
that it doesn't give you a way to create a subclass whose
instances can equal superclass instances.
For example, had we used the run-time class technique in the previous example, “
coll.contains(pAnon)” would have
returned
false, and that's not what we wanted. By contrast, we really did want “
coll.contains(cp)” to
return
false, because by overriding
equals in
ColoredPoint, we were basically saying that an indigo-colored
point at coordinates (1, 2) is not the same thing as an uncolored point at (1, 2). Thus, in the
previous example we
were able to pass two different
Point subclass instances to the collection's
contains method, and we got
back two different answers, both correct.
This article is adapted from a section of chapter 28 of the book Programming in Scala:
http://www.artima.com/shop/programming_in_scala
Martin Odersky is the creator of the Scala language. As a professor at
EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland, he works on programming languages,
more specifically languages for object-oriented and functional
programming. His research thesis is that the two paradigms are two
sides of the same coin, to be unified as much as possible. To prove
this, he has experimented with a number of language designs, from
Pizza to GJ to Functional Nets. He has also influenced the development
of Java as a co-designer of Java generics and as the original author
of the current
javac reference compiler. Since 2001 he has
concentrated on designing, implementing, and refining the Scala
programming language.
Lex Spoon is a software engineer at Google, Inc. He worked on Scala for two years as a post-doc at EPFL. He has a Ph.D. in computer science from Georgia Tech, where he worked on static analysis of dynamic languages. In addition to Scala, he has worked on a wide variety of programming languages, ranging from the dynamic language Smalltalk to the scientific language X10. He and his wife currently live in Atlanta with two cats, a chihuahua, and a turtle.
Bill Venners is president of Artima, Inc., publisher of the Artima Developer website (www.artima.com). He is author of the book, Inside the Java Virtual Machine, a programmer-oriented survey of the Java platform's architecture and internals. His popular columns in JavaWorld magazine covered Java internals, object-oriented design, and Jini. Active in the Jini Community since its inception, Bill led the Jini Community's ServiceUI project, whose ServiceUI API became the de facto standard way to associate user interfaces to Jini services. Bill is also the lead developer and designer of ScalaTest, an open source testing tool for Scala and Java developers.
