Talk Back!

|
Artima Weblogs | Bruce Eckel's Weblog | Discuss | Email | Print | Bloggers | Previous | Next
|
Sponsored Link •
Summary
Markdown has a lot of users and tools, but it was pointed out that it's limited and has been forked, while AsciiDoc has an extensible architecture.
|
Advertisement
This suggests that I might want to use AsciiDoc instead for a programming blog. After a bit of exploration, I have decided that the Markdown approach is a better fit for my needs. Here's why:
I'll keep my eye on AsciiDoc. One nice thing is that both Markdown and AsciiDoc have the same goal and similar syntax, so switching from one to the other isn't that hard (especially when you have good tools).
The free version of MarkdownPad supports standard Markdown. The paid "Pro" version (only $14.95) supports the two flavors of extension to Markdown:
MarkdownPad is kind of a mini static site generator; it produces HTML and inserts a stylesheet, and you can find or make your own style sheet for automatic insertion. For blogs that don't need anything more than this, MarkdownPad might be enough -- you could just take this output and upload it somewhere like Github Pages and be done. It's unclear to me right now whether this will produce my desired results, so I'll at least look at some static site generators. Jekyll appears to be the most popular of these.
Have an opinion? Readers have already posted 2 comments about this weblog entry. Why not add yours?
If you'd like to be notified whenever Bruce Eckel adds a new entry to his weblog, subscribe to his RSS feed.
|Bruce Eckel (www.BruceEckel.com) provides development assistance in Python with user interfaces in Flex. He is the author of Thinking in Java (Prentice-Hall, 1998, 2nd Edition, 2000, 3rd Edition, 2003, 4th Edition, 2005), the Hands-On Java Seminar CD ROM (available on the Web site), Thinking in C++ (PH 1995; 2nd edition 2000, Volume 2 with Chuck Allison, 2003), C++ Inside & Out (Osborne/McGraw-Hill 1993), among others. He's given hundreds of presentations throughout the world, published over 150 articles in numerous magazines, was a founding member of the ANSI/ISO C++ committee and speaks regularly at conferences.
|
Sponsored Links