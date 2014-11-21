Talk Back!

Computing Thoughts

Moving This Blog to Github Pages

by Bruce Eckel

November 21, 2014



Summary

After a lot of (occasional) research and experimentation, I've finally found a new home for this blog, using Jekyll to create a static site served by Github pages.

Here's the new site: http://bruceeckel.github.io/

This move is a big improvement and I think it frees me up to blog more. I like the look, and it works well on handhelds, too. There's a detailed post on the new site describing everything I did to get it up and going.

Thanks so much to Bill for creating and maintaining the Artima blogging site, which filled an important need when he built it.

